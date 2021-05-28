Exclusion fenced Bollon country on the market

THE 11,881 hectare (29,465 acre) Bollon property Marango is estimated to run up to 800-1000 cows in an average year.



Located 30km north of Bollon and 118km from St George, the majority of country has deep, red loamy soils growing predominantly buffel grass, with mix of herbages in the winter.



There are also areas of mulga on the north and eastern sides.



About 30 per cent Marango is described as low flood-out country from the Mungallala Creek, which produces an excellent mix of feed.



The original timbers included box, wilga, mulga and pine.



Water is provided from the share bore on Bindebango, which supplies 16 tanks and 22 troughs. There are also 17 earth dams. The average annual rainfall is recognised as 450mm.



Marango has 13 paddocks and four holding paddocks. Most fences consist of four plain wires and two barb with steel pickets.



Adding to the productivity is the property is its exclusion fence, a project completed in 2019.



Improvements include four bedroom homestead, five bay machinery, hay shed, shearing shed, workshop, two bay carport and a set of steel cattle yards.



Marango is being offered by Lousie Harris. The property will be auctioned online by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on July 1.

Contact Nick Dunsdon, 0418 559 090, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

