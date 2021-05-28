Lonestar heads to auction on July 7

THE Ferguson family's impressive 5857 hectare (14,473 acre) Central Queensland property Lonestar will be auctioned by Elders on July 7.



Blue gum, Morton Bay ash and black tea-tree are found along the water courses that transverse the property, with open bloodwood and ironbark on the hills.



There are excellent pastures comprising of Queensland blue, urochloa and buffel grasses, are supported by soft native pastures and seca stylos.



Lonestar has a strong blend of black and alluvial soils along the numerous creek flats running to gently undulating countryside, rising to higher frost-free slopes in the ranges.

A Queensland Government PMAV is in place with selected areas having been pulled, raked and developed with improved pastures.

Water is delivered throughout the property from the Awonga-Callide pipeline. The are five offtakes supplying water under pressure to 17 storage tanks, which service 19 troughs.



There are also eight dams and numerous seasonal water holes in Callide, Rainbow, Fannys and Malakoff creeks. There is also an unequipped bore and well.



Lonestar is divided in 13 main paddocks with six holding paddocks and four mustering squares. There is about 15km of new fencing.



Working improvements include two sets of cattle yards, machinery sheds, and a hay and storage shed.



Lonestar has a five bedroom colonial style homestead with wide open verandahs. There is also a one bedroom self-contained donga.

About 820 Droughtmaster, Brangus and Charolais-cross EU accredited breeders plus progeny will be available to the buyer of Lonestar at market value.



Lonestar will be auctioned by Elders in Biloela on July 7.



Contact Virgil Kenny, 0427 334 100, Elders.

