Bollon's Yamma Station sold

THE Cunnamulla based Dunsdon family has bought the productive Bollon property Yamma Station, offered by Tim and Mary Perrottet through Colliers International.



The sale price was not disclosed. However, working on a value of $400 a sheep area and a carrying capacity of 18,000 dry sheep sheep equivalents, the price was in the vicinity of more than $7 million.



Covering 19,400 hectares (47,938 acres) on a single title, Yamma had been managed by the Perrottets within a larger aggregation in the Dirranbandi/Bollon region.



The versatile, exclusion fenced property is well suited to beef breeding, and sheep and wool production as well as goats.



Yamma is located 69km south of Bollon, 132km south west of St George and 80km west of Dirranbandi.

The country is predominantly deep red/yellow/grey loams, deep friable clays with areas of cracking clays and deep sandy soils.



Water is supplied from a capped artesian bore to 33 watering points by tanks and troughs. There are also 12 dams.



Featuring anexclusion fence, the property's other improvements include a five bedroom homestead, six stand shearing shed and yards, cattle yards, machinery shed, workshop, and a cottage.

Yamma is divided into six main paddocks plus smaller holding and cooler paddocks. The property has an inter-connected laneway system feeding from all paddocks into cooler yards and working facilities.



The marketing of Yamma was handled by Rawdon Briggs and Phillip Kelly from Colliers International.

