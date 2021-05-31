GRDC shock as new managing director departs suddenly

Anthony Williams, pictured at the Wagga Wagga GRDC update in February has already left the organisation just months after being appointed.

GRAINS Research and Development Corporation managing director Anthony Williams has exited the organisation.

Mr Williams was only appointed to the role, replacing Steve Jefferies, late last year.

In a statement seen by Rural Press the GRDC said Mr Williams was no long with the business without any further elaboration regarding the reason for his departure.

Mr Williams' short tenure in the top job will be costly for the statutory body which embarked on an extensive international recruitment process to find Dr Jefferies' replacement.

While GRDC hunts for a permanent replacement Cathie Warburton will once again fill the top job in an interim capacity.

Ms Warburton is the company secretary and the general manager of people, communications and governance.

She previously was acting managing director during the recruitment process for Mr Williams.

The appointment of Mr Williams signalled a shift away from the heads of GRDC having a scientific background.

Prior to his appointment at GRDC Mr Williams had worked with Goodman Fielder and Bunge.

The GRDC was contacted for further comment.