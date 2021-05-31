Queensland drought status barely changed

Queensland's drought situation as at May 1, 2021.

While Queensland experienced a better wet season than it has in years, the patchy nature of the summer rain means that Queensland's official drought status has barely changed.

The status has been revoked for four southern councils - the Goondiwindi Regional Council plus Logan, Redland and Gold Coast City Councils - plus the part of the Charters Towers Regional Council south of the Flinders Highway and west of the Gregory Developmental Road.

That means 65 per cent of Queensland is still in drought, down from 67.4pc.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner said the late wet season rain in southern and central parts of the state had resulted in a flush of pasture growth that had eased the severity of the drought conditions of recent years.

"Queensland experienced an overall better wet season than we've had for many years, with parts of the far north experiencing above average rainfall," Mr Furner said. "The south east coastal areas received beneficial rainfall in March and April, which improved conditions enough for some Local Drought Committees to recommend revoking their drought status."

Mr Furner said the remaining drought-declared local government areas did not receive enough rainfall for a revocation.

"Outside the south east, pasture quality and quantity, crop production, water reserves, animal welfare and breeder conception rates have all been negatively impacted by the lack of significant rainfall and high temperatures in spring and early summer, and there are still ongoing rainfall deficits," he said.

"This can be seen on the prototype Combined Drought Index, tailored for Australia based on a mix of drought indicators.

"The CDI avoids relying too heavily on rainfall measurement alone, which after isolated events can give a short-term impression a drought is over."

Australia's combined drought indicator shows that much of Queensland has experienced near-normal or abnormally dry conditions in the 12 months to April 2021.

The CDI is being developed by the Northern Australia Climate Program with funding from University of Southern Queensland, the Queensland government's Drought and Climate Adaptation Program, and Meat & Livestock Australia's donor company.

It was in April 2013 that the first drought declarations were made for the shires of Boulia, Diamantina, Flinders, McKinlay, Murweh, Paroo and Richmond.



None of those shires have been out of drought since that time, eight years ago.



Mr Furner said LDCs meet at least once a year, generally at the end of the summer rainfall period, to discuss the impact of seasonal conditions and make recommendations about the drought status of their area.

"Any producers experiencing difficult conditions in any council area that is not drought-declared can apply for an Individually Droughted Property declaration," he said.

"This gives them the same access to our drought assistance as an area declaration.

"Producers in any drought-declared area who believe their property conditions are improved enough to allow restocking can have their property individually revoked.

"If their drought declaration is revoked, producers can access returning from agistment and restocking freight subsidies through the Drought Relief Assistance Scheme for up to two years after the end of the drought declaration.

"To be eligible for these subsidies producers must ensure their property's drought declaration is first revoked before introducing any livestock."

More information on drought assistance is available at the DAF website or by calling the Customer Service Centre on 13 25 23.

- courtesy Queensland Country Life.

