Aussie pork producers join the fight against MND

A collaboration between Aussie pork producers and Coles means getting some pork on your fork can help to find effective treatments for Motor Neurone Disease.

Not only are Aussie pork farmers reaching into their pockets, but until 22 June, the supermarket chain will donate 10 cents from the sale of each pack of Coles Brand Australian pork product at every supermarket to raise further funds.

FightMND is Australia's largest independent organisation funding research towards finding effective treatment and ultimately a cure for MND - a disease which gradually takes away a person's use of their arms and legs as well as their ability to eat, swallow, speak and breathe.



On average, two to three Australians are diagnosed and just as many lose their fight to the disease every day.

The supermarket will also double donations on its Australian free range pork products for two weeks between June 2 and June 22.



FightMND campaign director Bec Daniher, the daughter of AFL legend Neale Daniher, said the funds would be important to support research into finding effective treatments for MND.

"For the past four years, Coles' Aussie pork farmers have been valuable members of the FightMND Army," Ms Daniher said.

"Important partnerships like these allow us to make significant investments into MND research and continue to build awareness of MND within the community."

Australian Pork Limited chief executive Margo Andrae said Aussie pork producers were proud to be involved in the initiative for a fourth year running.

"People and communities are at the heart of what the Australian pork industry stands for," Ms Andrae said.

"We hope Aussies will support the commitment made by our producers by getting some fresh pork on their forks ... during this campaign.



"With around 100 different Australian fresh pork products included - from roasts, steaks, loin chops, mince and cutlets, there's never been a better time to choose pork for dinner."

Coles Group chief executive of commercial and express Greg Davis said supermarkets and Express stores would support FightMND in more ways than ever this year.

"Coles is proud to join the FightMND army once again and we are thrilled that the Big Freeze is back in a big way this year after being impacted last year by COVID-19," Mr Davis said.

