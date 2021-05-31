Rural land to $23,200/ha in Wimmera on Horsham's outskirts

AGRICULTURAL zoned land has hit a new record in the Wimmera, with a 79ha (195ac) parcel of land selling for $23,200 a hectare ($9400/ac).

However, the block is on the peri-urban fringe of Horsham and while currently zoned rural it has a number of agribusinesses as near neighbours and may be suitable for similar agricultural industry uses in the future.

Glenn and Pauline Barber, local farmers and operators of farm machinery business Barber Engineering, located opposite the block, purchased the land.

Auctioneer Gary Driscoll, Driscoll McIlree and Dickinson, said while the block had attracted interest due to its proximity to Horsham it also stood up on its merits as agricultural land.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for cropping for the farmers nearby, it is good ground capable of growing cereals and pulses with storage sites literally the other side of the highway," Mr Driscoll said.

He said competition for the block had been keen, with private local farmers and a group among the losing bidders.

The block is next to O'Connors Case IH on the corner of the Western Highway and O'Brees road, three kilometres north-west of the town centre of Horsham.