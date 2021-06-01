Roger that, new federal funds for drone adoption gets thumbs up

The federal government's injection of $32.6 million to push the quicker adoption of emerging aviation technologies has been welcomed by a US-based drone software platform developer which has opened an office in Australia.

The funding was announced by national Treasurer Josh Frydenberg in the recent federal budget and adds more weight to the legitimacy of drones and associated digital technologies.

Chief revenue officer at DroneDeploy Jeff Schmidt said the new support was "fantastic" for the drone industry.

DroneDeploy employs eight people in Australia and is looking to leverage its presence "down under" to expand its footprint in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr Frydenberg said the cash boost would fund industry partnerships to tackle key community, mobility and cargo needs in regional Australia with emerging aviation technologies.

He said the target technologies included drones, electric engines and electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

The funding is part of the federal government's $1.2 billion digital transformation strategy to lift Australian business efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

ALL SMILES: DroneDeploy's chief revenue officer Jeff Schmidt said new federal funding for emerging aviation industries only added to existing high confidence in the sector.

The partnerships are aimed at boosting digital farming, growing manufacturing jobs in electric aviation, better connecting regional communities and improving health outcomes for remote Indigenous communities.

The $32.6m package for emerging aviation technologies also included funds for a web-based drone rule management system which will allow people to access information about drone use in their local area including any restrictions on flying.

In addition, funds will be provided for the development of a national detection network to track all drone activity in sensitive areas such as around airports and high-security facilities.

DroneDeploy's Mr Schmidt said the new government support would drive more awareness and adoption of technologies with the potential to make Australian agriculture more efficient and eco-friendly.

Based on responses from its local customers, DroneDeploy has estimated drone use in Australia has grown by almost 190 per cent in the past year.

Some analysts have suggested the global commercial drone market will exceed $US43 billion by 2024.