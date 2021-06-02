Redrock offered with Brahman-cross herd

GARY Carrington and Sonya Watts are taking their 22,700 hectare (56,069 acre) northern Goldfields property Redrock Station to auction on July 6.



Located 5km from Einasleigh, the Rolling Term Lease is said to have consistently run about 2500-3000 mixed cattle. The vendors' estimated carrying capacity is 2650 adult equivalents.



A good quality Brahman-cross herd is included in the sale. There are about 1900 head plus progeny at foot. Some 30 bulls are included with the herd.



Redrock features a 24km double and single frontage to the Einasleigh River, which has very large permanent waterholes.



The property can be described as 50 per cent red, 15pc Einasleigh and Ellendale Creek frontage, 20pc gravelly ridges, and 15pc sandy soils.

The coolibah country along the Einasleigh River and Ellendale Creek floodout frontages is particularly productive.

The generally undulating to hilly landscape is punctuated by many seasonal creeks. There are some steeper hills and useful range country on the eastern boundary against Rosella Plains Station.



There is also a large area of basalt soil in the south west corner of the property.



Pastures include black spear, kangaroo and forest blue grass with Indian couch, seca, verano, Townsville stylos and urachloa being introduced.



Timber includes ironbark, bloodwood, box with associated smaller areas of bauhinia, boree, coolibah, ironwood, sandalwood, teatree, wattle, and various scrubs.



There are eight main paddocks, plus several holding paddocks and mustering squares. A total of 13 dams are fenced. There are two sets of cattle yards.



Paddocks have been spelled and the property conservatively stocked, resulting in the re-establishment of palatable perennial grasses.



Redrock has very good built infrastruture, including a three bedroom homestead.

The homestead is a large three bedroom, masonry block building with verandahs on three sides and open plan kitchen, dining and living areas. The homestead is surrounded by a substantial lawn and set in a quiet bush setting.



There is also two machinery sheds, workshop and bike shed, and a five room donga with laundry and bathroom, suitable for a casual work force.



Plant including a Caterpillar grader, Toyota truck with crate, Toyota LandCruiser, Kubota tractor with attachments, Honda motor bikes, buggy, and quad bike are being offered with the property.



Redrock Station will be auctioned by Slaney & Co in Townsville on July 6.



Contact Henry Slaney, 0429 872 985, Slaney & Co, Charters Towers.

