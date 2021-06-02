All lights green for Hort Connections

TRAVEL restrictions might impinge on some Victorian visitors but it's all systems go for Australia's largest horticulture event, Hort Connections 2021 in Brisbane next week.

Thousands of growers, industry members and representatives from throughout the fresh produce industry are expected to attend Hort Connections 2021 which runs from Monday, June 7 through to Wednesday, June 9 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.



Despite the possible impacts from the Victorian COVID-19 lockdown, organisers are pressing ahead with the program which includes a trade show, information sessions, various networking events and a gala dinner on the final night.

In a statement, Hort Connections 2021 said its team was "working with people on-the-ground at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre and in the wider Brisbane community to ensure the experience for delegates is safe and enjoyable".



Ausveg national marketing manager Nathan McIntyre said delegates will learn from the industry's leaders during a range of plenary and industry-focused speaker sessions, as well as learn about the innovations that are set to change the face of Australian horticulture from the sector's leading agribusinesses at the trade show.



"The industry is eager to meet up and reconnect with each other face-to-face after the unprecedented challenges over the last 18 months due to the pandemic," Mr McIntyre said.



"Hort Connections 2021 will be a chance to reflect on what the industry has achieved in these hard times, and what growers can achieve through new technologies and innovations to help grow the value of the industry.

"Hort Connections 2021 is a 'one-stop-shop' for delegates to network with their peers from all areas of horticulture, and to work together to address the biggest issues that our industry is facing and celebrate the contributions of the fresh produce growers and the supply chain in keeping our country healthy and safe.

"If you haven't already registered, have a look at the event program at hortconnections.com.au and see the many opportunities on offer for growers and industry members."

Key events for Hort Connections 2021 include:



Keynote addresses from leading local and global agricultural thought leaders, including In Praise of Veg author Alice Zaslavsky, Food Frontier founder and CEO Thomas King, peak performance coach Adele Spurgin and associate director of Nielsen Llew Stevens;

Expert panels to inspire and educate delegates on all manner of topics, from on-farm productivity to the latest updates on agricultural technology and industry issues affecting the entire supply chain;

The National Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner, where the accomplishments of the industry's leaders will be acknowledged and celebrated.

Hort Connections is a joint initiative between Ausveg and the Produce Marketing Association Australia-New Zealand (PMA A-NZ) that encompasses the vegetable, fruit, nut, cut floral and nursery sectors.

