Sold: Well Gully auction canceled

WELL advanced contract negotiations have resulted in the cancelation of the Brumpton family's highly developed Mitchell property Well Gully.



Marketing agent Darryl Langton, Nutrien Harcourts, said the 1036 hectare (2560 acre) freehold property was scheduled to be auctioned by Harcourts in Roma on Thursday (June 3).

However, the advanced stage of the confidential negotiations had resulted in the decision to cancel the auction, Mr Langton said.

Located 20km north east of Mitchell and 108km west of Roma, the freehold property has been extremely well developed and is described as suited as a feeding, fattening, stud, or operations base.



The structural improvements on Welly Gully are impressive.

Well Gully has brigalow, belah, bottletree, wilga soils improved with buffel, Bisset creeping blue, purple pigeon and native grasses.



There is also 210ha of cultivation and the property has a 2m boundary fence.



There are six Grainmaster sealed silos, integrated with an aeration controller, screw conveyor, and a feed processing shed.



There is also a chemical shed, hay shed, machinery shed, chemical/oil/storage shed, two stand electric shearing shed, ram shed/AI/ semen shed, molasses storage, silage pit, and new sheep yards.



Well Gully is estimated to carry 500 steers or 2500 breeding ewes.

Well Gully has a renovated, five bedroom classic country style homestead as well as three bedroom staff quarters.



Water is a feature of the property with excellent high capacity, shallow sub-artesian water. There are four bores and two earth dams.



