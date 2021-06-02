Inkerman offers large scale farming, grazing

INKERMAN Station is a large-scale 16,664 hectare (41,176 acre) grazing and farming property located in the heart of the Burdekin.



Situated 15km south of Home Hill, the very productive property has 4935ha (12,000 acres) of quality black soil country and 11,729ha (28,982 acres) of grazing country.

Inkerman is being offered for sale through Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural by an expressions of interest process, closing on July 8.

With the recent development of 1200ha of farming country, the property offers significant development opportunities on the black soil country.

Inkerman Station is being offered for sale through Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural by an expressions of interest process, closing on July 8.

The existing 50ha acre cane farm is located adjacent to one of the large lagoons on the property and is supported by a 393 megalitre license. Additional water is pumped from a sand drift.

Also included in the Inkerman sale is 3000 quality female cattle, including the entire 2021 calf drop and 100 Brangus bulls.



The mainly young herd consists of a mix of Brahman and Santa/Brahman-cross cows with infusion of Brangus genetics.



The control mated cows are run in age groups. The cattle are currently in prime condition and have sappy calves at foot.

Also included in the Inkerman sale is 3000 quality female cattle, including the entire 2021 calf drop and 100 Brangus bulls.

Structural improvements include a well-appointed homestead set in established gardens, two workers' cottages, single man's quarters, a fuel and chemical shed, a large machinery shed, hay shed, and molasses storage. There is about 800t of silage included in the sale.

There are three sets of cattle yards, with a new ProWay facility located in the middle of the property serviced by a laneway system.

All of the internal roads have been upgraded with grids installed on all the major water run routes.

The existing bores have also been upgraded with solar pumps, tanks and troughs. Several new bores have also been installed. A water monitoring system operates throughout the property.

The fencing on the property is described as being in excellent condition.

The country has responded to the aerial application of some 12,000kg of seca and stylo seed during the past three years.

Contact David Buckley, 0448 010 162, or Troy Trevor, 0408 502 576, Nutrien Harcourts Queensland Rural.

MORE READING: 'Einasleigh's Redrock offered with Brahman-cross herd'.



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Inkerman offers large scale farming, grazing first appeared on Queensland Country Life.