DISCUSSIONS are continuing on Steve Booth's 14,018 hectare (34,639 acre) South West Queensland property Arlington, which was been passed in for $4 million at an auction in Roma on Friday.



Located 130km south of Mitchell and 90km north of Bollon, the carrying capacity of the property has more than doubled during the past 15 years.



Arlington is now run said to run 800 cows, turning off weaners typically weighing between 250 and 300kg.

Arlington is slightly undulating red loam country with some harder ridges and watercourse creek flats. There are large stands of buffel and low mulga, and herbages in season.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Arlington.

Kurrajong, wilga, sandalwood, box and mulga are the predominant timbers.



About 8000ha of Arlington have been pulled at least once, and 2000ha of regrowth has been pulled recently. A further 1200ha of category X mulga is able to be cleared, with numerous clumps of category B mulga eligible for fodder permits.



Arlington is part of the Wallum-Neabul cluster. A total of 100 rolls of exclusion netting and 3360 steel posts are included in the sale, sufficient to construct an exclusion fence around Arlington.

There are 17 dams, each about 9m deep.

Structural improvements include a low-set four-bedroom home, steel frame workshop, five-bedroom donga, and an amenity donga.



There are also steel cattle yards, and a five-stand shearing shed with mesh yards in workable condition.

The property is currently stocked with 650 breeders plus progeny. Three paddocks covering 4570ha are locked up. The property is equally suited to running sheep and/or goats.



Some 15mm of rain was received in this week's weather event.

Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural.

MORE READING: 'Inkerman offers large scale farming, grazing'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

The story Arlington passed in for $4 million | Video first appeared on Queensland Country Life.