+16 Click on the image above to see more photos.

































MORE GALLERIES

HUNDREDS of visitors have made the most of the opportunity to inspect the latest vegetables at the Lockyer Valley Growers Expo.

Held at the University of Queensland Gatton Campus, all the major vegetable seed companies showed off their premium product lines, while supporting businesses lined stands surrounding the crops providing information.

The lines included kale, lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, potatoes, cabbages, onions and others, with some being displayed for the first time.

There was also machinery for inspection on what many described as perfect conditions.

Good Fruit & Vegetables was there.

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Gatton turns on sunshine for Expo | PHOTOS first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.