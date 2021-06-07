Beef marketing goes for gold

Australian Olympic and Paralympic athletes are shining a spotlight on beef's nutritional value and the important role it plays in their diets as part of Meat & Livestock Australia's new winter beef campaign, Australian Beef. Feed Your Greatness.

MLA's domestic market manager, Graeme Yardy, said the campaign aims to instil confidence in Australians to feel good about eating beef for its nutritional credentials and position beef as the leading choice of protein for a healthy balanced meal.

ALSO IN BEEF:

"This year, with the Australian Olympic and Paralympic partnership, beef has an opportunity to reach an audience on a mass scale with one of the largest sporting events in the world to communicate beef's nutritional benefits and strengthen its position as part of a healthy balanced meal," Mr Yardy said.

"We know Australians take great pride in putting Aussie beef on their tables. Our partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic teams allows us to put the nutritional benefits of beef on centre stage and gives Aussies the confidence to feel good about eating this delicious meat. With its unmistakable flavour and superior quality, we're proud our country produces some of the best beef in the world.

"The main TV advert stars Australian Olympian and reigning world champion Javelin thrower, Kelsey-Lee Barber. It takes a light-hearted approach to show whatever your personal greatness, you can help feed it with the natural source of protein in beef.

"An integration with Channel Seven will extend the TV activity across the Olympic and Paralympic Games period. Videos featuring Rugby Sevens Olympian Lewis Holland and chef Sarah Jackson, highlighting the benefits of athletes consuming beef for its essential nutrients, will also run across relevant placements on YouTube throughout the games.

"The campaign connects with consumers via digital screens in retail environments and in gyms. All path-to-purchase advertising and point-of-sale material will feature a beef nutrition message and meal inspiration to help drive in store purchase.

"Australian Beef's social channels will promote the activity with bespoke social content, along with healthy recipe ideas and engaging infographics that can easily be shared."

PR will support the launch of the TVC and amplify campaign content through healthy lifestyle media publications. Additionally, an influencer partnership with a focus on popular athletes, fitness and expert dietitians will share their stories of enjoying eating beef as part of a healthy balanced meal.

Independent Butchers will run a consumer promotion throughout June encouraging the purchase of lean beef and release a content series featuring well known media personality Jessica Rowe showcasing three healthy beef recipes to enjoy. Finally, MLA's food service team will partner with Australian Venue Co featuring over 100 pub venues across Australia to include healthy beef dishes on the menu from June, supporting beef's nutritional message on point-of-sale material.