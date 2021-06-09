Woman killed outside Dubbo after quad bike rolls

A woman has died after a single-vehicle quad bike crash at Gollan, 60 kilometres east of Dubbo in Central West NSW.

About 4pm on Tuesday (June 8) emergency services were called to a rural property on Old Station Road after reports a quad bike had rolled trapping the rider beneath it.

NSW Ambulance paramedics attended.



However, the 58-year-old woman had died at the scene.

Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District established a crime scene and started an investigation.

A report will be prepared for the coroner.