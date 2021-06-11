Incredible pictures as NSW shivers through the snow

+32 WHITEOUT: Check out all the snow pictures from across NSW

































































Power outages, school closures, roads too dangerous to drive on and flights cancelled.

Many residents across NSW woke up on Thursday morning to a winter wonderland, with snow blanketing everything in sight.

You can flick through our gallery above to take a peak inside some of the incredible snow photos as communities experience a total whiteout.



Temperatures plummeted across eastern Australia as icy winds brought widespread snowfall, and some regions recorded snow more than 10cm deep.



The Bureau of Meteorology forecasted snow to fall above about 600m on Thursday as a strong cold front past through parts of NSW.

Communities in Orange, Bathurst, Oberon, Lithgow, Tamworth, Armidale, Bega and many more shared their photos and footage of the snow.



Some people are calling it the best snowfall they've seen in decades.



Thursday's snowfall in Orange caused power outages, closed roads, the Orange Regional Airport and local parks. Schools had to be shut and it brought down tree branches.

The weather system has led to bumper falls at Thredbo. Picture: Thredbo Media

Emergency services have advised this weather event is serious and people need to be cautious as snow falls and icy conditions form.



The Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Hugh McDowell said conditions will begin to warm Friday and into the weekend, with the snow level rising to the 1100-metre-level on Friday.



Police are encouraging motorists to be patient with road conditions today and over the long weekend, with roads across the state expected to be busy with travellers.