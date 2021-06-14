Tide turns in support for Biloela family to be released

Amid community anxiety and world attention over three years of immigration detention, a growing number of Coalition MPs are calling for the case of the Tamil family from Biloela to be brought to an end.



Immigration Minister Alex Hawke is considering whether to make a ministerial intervention into the case of Priya and Nades Murugappan - and their two Australian-born children Kopika and Tharnicaa - who have sought refuge in Australia since 2012 and are in the process of exhausting legal options.



They have been held in long-term detention on Christmas Island which culminated last week in the youngest daughter Tharnicaa being flown to Perth after developing sepsis for untreated pneumonia.



She had reportedly been unwell for 10 days before getting the help she needed.



She turned four on Saturday, her third birthday inside detention.



Moderate Liberal MP Trent Zimmerman has made a representation to the Minister that he wants the family released and returned to their Queensland home.

"I think it's time we brought this to an end and brought them back to the mainland here," he told the ABC.

Dr Katie Allen, MP for the Victorian seat of Higgins, is of the same view.

"We urgently need a timely resolution to a situation that is endangering the health and wellbeing of innocent children," she said.



The paediatrician turned MP joins fellow Liberal Jason Falinski, and significantly, Queensland Liberal National Party MP Ken O'Dowd, whose electorate includes the town of Biloela, in urging the minister to set the family free from detention.



"He agrees with me it's gone on far too long," Mr O'Dowd said.

"It's no good for the family. It's no good for the Australian taxpayer.



"It's not good for anyone and it's got to be resolved."

Former deputy prime minister and member for New England Barnaby Joyce has also questioned whether Kopika and Tharnicaa Murugappan are being treated fairly.