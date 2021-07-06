Cairns turns on the tropics for Banana Congress 2021 | PHOTOS

+30 Click on the image above to see more photos.





























































MORE than 450 growers, researchers and industry stakeholders attended this year's Australian Banana Congress 2021 in Cairns in May.



A poolside reception event was in keeping with the tropical theme.

Apart from guest speakers and information sessions, congress guests also enjoyed a gala dinner and trade display.

