AWI Graduate Training program back again

Emma Murphy entered the AWI graduate program in 2019 and is now part of AWI's global marketing team.

The AWI Graduate Training Program is back after a year's hiatus, with applications set to open on July 1 for the 2022 intake.



The program, which did not run in 2020, provides successful applicants with a thorough understanding of the wool supply chain from fibre to fashion.



AWI Chief Executive Officer Stuart McCullough said it is an important program that seeks develop future wool industry leaders.



"We are focussed on attracting and retaining the best people to the wool industry," he said.



"The AWI Graduate Training Program has been extremely successful since it's inception in 2018, creating opportunities for those from a wool growing background, wanting to enter the workforce.''



The 18-month program starts each year in March and is based primarily at the AWI office in Sydney, where the graduates gain exposure to many areas of the AWI business including on-farm research, processing innovation and education extension, woolgrower Services, Global Marketing, Digital, and Business Services.



The 2022 graduates may also be given the opportunity to gain global exposure to the wool supply chain through international rotations if travel restrictions allow.



The program also provides the graduates with professional training and development opportunities.



The program is open to those who have graduated from university in 2020 and 2021, and is aimed at people with a broad cross section of disciplines who have a background in or connection with the Australian Wool Industry.



From July 1, graduates can apply for the 2022 intake at https://careers.wool.com/apply-now/