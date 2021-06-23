Plenty pleased with Hort Connections 2021 trade display

+25 Click on an image above to see more.



















































DESPITE many Victorians not being able to attend, Hort Connections 2021 has been hailed a success by attendees who went along to the event.



Held at the Brisbane Exhibition and Convention Centre on June 8 and 9, Hort Connections was by far the largest horticulture industry event on the Australian calendar with more than 1200 people attending.

In something of a change to the traditional format of a rolling plenary session in an adjacent audotorium, organisers provided a stage within the trade display for speakers to address the crowd which often swelled to standing room only after all seats were taken.

Outgoing Ausveg chief executive officer James Whiteside said the event had an even higher purpose this year.

"It was more important for the industry to meet up and reconnect with each other this year than ever before after the unprecedented challenges over the last 18 months due to the pandemic, and it was pleasing that so many people could come together, celebrate the industry's successes and provide support to peers and colleagues," Mr Whiteside said.

