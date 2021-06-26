Bumper passionfruit crop no pulp fiction

A COMBINATION of autumn's heavy rainfall across the east coast and new varieties have combined to serve up a flush of passionfruit this season.



The season is currently underway and Passionfruit Australia is pushing to entice more customers.

Passionfruit has two supply peaks: summer (December - February) and winter (June - August).



NSW grower and Passionfruit Australia president Dennis Chant said he was seeing terrific fruit quality this winter.



"Passionfruit are currently at their largest so buyers will be getting extra pulp in each fruit to enjoy," Mr Chant said.



"It's a great time to buy locally grown passionfruit and support local Aussie growers."



According to the 2010/2020 Australian Horticulture Statistics Handbook, for the year ending June 2020 Australia produced 4783t of passionfruit valued at $23.6 million.

The wholesale value of the fresh supply was $27.5m, with $22.4m distributed into retail and $5.2m into food service.

The report said 19 per cent of Australian households purchased fresh passionfruit, buying an average of 309g per shopping trip.

The supply per capita was 168g, based on the volume supplied. Queensland produces 60pc of Australia's passionfruit.

The Australian passionfruit marketing campaign this year aims to inspire Australians to add a dash of passionfruit to their everyday.

Matthew Dwyer, group marketing manager at Hort Innovation said there is an opportunity to shift consumer thinking that passionfruit is a "summer-only" fruit.



"Passionfruit is often mistaken as only a summer fruit, but it is the perfect way to add a taste of the tropics in winter," Mr Dwyer said.



"Incredibly versatile, a dash of this unique fruit can have a big impact in everyday meals.

Dennis Chant also provided advice for shoppers.

"The winter flush of fruit is now abundant in stores. If you want the most pulp for generous flavour, choose the heaviest and plumpest passionfruit," Mr Chant said.

In addition to providing a burst of flavour, passionfruit contains vitamin C, a known immune booster to help keep bodies fit during the cooler months.



It's also a good source of gut-loving fibre, and low in kilojoules.

