Jenny expertise gets top nod

HAVING been a leading postharvest physiologist, food safety expert and science communicator for more than 20 years, there was no doubting Dr Jenny Ekman's worthiness as the recipient of this year's Bayer Researcher of the Year Award.



Delivered at the Hort Connections 2021 conference in Brisbane on June 9, the senior research scientist from Applied Horticultural Research and adjunct associate professor with the University of Sydney was on hand to accept.



Dr Ekman was recognised for her track record of research or extension work that has advanced the industry.



The award also acknowledges a researcher who actively communicates research outcomes and encourages uptake of outcomes on-farm, and who contributes research or extension work that advances the reputation of Australian science internationally.

Her research aims to help vegetable growers, packers and processors deliver high quality fresh produce to consumers while keeping losses to a minimum.



More recently, Dr Ekman has added the important area of food safety to her research portfolio.

Ausveg chief executive officer James Whiteside said research and development was critical to the ongoing growth of the horticulture industry.



"We are fortunate to have world-leading researchers and scientists willing to engage with growers to understand their needs and issues," he said.



"The Bayer Researcher of the Year Award recognises researchers who make a real impact on growers and their businesses.

"Not only is Dr Ekman a well-known and highly regarded researcher in the horticulture sector, she is an astute communicator who can deliver complex research outcomes to growers and the supply chain that are compelling and easy to understand.

Dr Ekman is a regular presenter at Australian and international conferences.



Mr Whiteside said she goes above and beyond to ensure the outcomes of her research reach growers and businesses throughout the supply chain.

