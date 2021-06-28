Andy Murray puts wool centre court at Wimbledon

British tennis champion Andy Murray has put wool in the spotlight at Wimbledon this week, where he will be wearing an innovative Merino wool performance kit for all his matches.



The kit is developed by AMC, a tennis wear line which has seen Murray team up with sportswear brand Castore, in collaboration with Australian Wool Innovation subsidiary The Woolmark Company.

The collection has been engineered using cutting-edge technology to enhance athletic performance.

"I've been testing the kit for a few months now and am really happy with how it feels and performs," Sir Murray said.



"I work closely with the designers on every piece and give regular feedback, for me, the technical performance is vital."

AWI chief executive officer Stuart McCullough said the launch "elevates Merino wool to an entirely new level of performance on a global stage and demonstrates that Merino wool garments are both stylish and capable of use in an elite sporting environment".