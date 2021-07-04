Rare Hunter River opening

A fully-equipped dairy farm now being marketed in the Upper Hunter is attracting interest from new industry entrants and also from established farmers seeking an irrigation 'add-on'.

The property, a contiguous aggregation of Hunterfield and Lyndema Park, is also expected to appeal to lifestyle buyers for its high-class domestic improvements and prime location.

Situated just five kilometres from Muswellbrook, the 100-hectare (274ac) aggregation boasts a 1.8-kilometre frontage to the Hunter River on one side, and the New England Highway on the other.

Owned since 1997 by the Young family, and currently by brothers Tom and Robin Young, the property is being sold for family succession reasons.

It has been listed for sale by Sydney-based Meares and Associates in conjunction with Flood Rural and Water of Muswellbrook, with expressions of interest due by a closing date of July 28.

Offers are invited for the aggregation as a whole, or in its three component parts: Hunterfield Farm of 47ha, Lyndema Park (51ha) and Hunterfield Homestead (1.9ha).

Included in the offering are the property's 268 megalitres of river and groundwater entitlements, the extensive irrigation and working dairy infrastructure and four homes.

Comprising rich alluvial flats, of which 88ha is laid out to irrigation, the property has established kikuyu pastures oversown annually with Italian ryegrass and topdressed as needed with lime and gypsum.

This underpins a commercial dairying operation normally milking 450 cows (but up to 600), producing 3.5 million litres a year at a current contract price of 62 cents a litre.

Although well suited as a whole to an extended family, continuing the present dairying operation, the property also lends itself to break-up into its component parts.

The homestead block is likely to appeal to local townsfolk seeking a modern family home on acres, while the two larger portions could interest local farmers as irrigation blocks for hay or intensive grazing.

With views across the flats to the river, the main homestead is of brick construction, built in 2009, and has five bedrooms, an open-plan kitchen, separate lounge and dining rooms, in-ground pool, two-car garage and reverse-cycle air conditioning.

Lyndema Park is the larger of the two farm blocks and also the operational base of the dairy, with a 20-a-side double-up herringbone dairy, 1200-litre stainless steel vat, plate cooler and pre-chiller.

Other working infrastructure includes a four-bay steel hayshed with capacity for 600 big bales, and an 80-tonne elevated silo.

Lyndema Park comes with an 88-megalitre river licence and two 16.5ha centre pivots, while travelling irrigators service a further 7.5ha.

Accommodation consists of a three-bedroom weatherboard home, currently used by the owners' family, and a three-bedroom cottage currently rented.

The Hunterfield Farm block has two 16ha centre pivots plus a further 8ha serviced by travelling irrigators, all watered by an equipped well with a 180ML entitlement. A four-bedroom Hardiplank home completes the Hunterfield Farm package.

As a whole, with water entitlements included, the aggregation is expected to attract offers in a $4-$4.5 million range, with offers for the individual blocks from $800,000 to $2m.

By PETER AUSTIN

The story Rare Hunter River opening first appeared on The Land.