Shamrock Vale sells for $27 million

VERSATILE South East Queensland trophy property Shamrock Vale Station has sold at a C1 Realty auction for $27 million.



Offered by Robert McVicker, the highly regarded, multi-faceted property is home to both the Goshu Wagyu stud and Honey B Honey, and is well geared to on-farm tourism and hosting events.



The buyer was Dick Karreman, who is well known through his business Karreman Quarries at Mount Cotton. He also has a cattle operation in the Brisbane Valley.



Bidding on the 1857 hectare (4591 acre) property opened at $20 million, with bids rising quickly in $1 million lifts up to the sale price, where it was knocked down to Mr Karreman by auctioneer Phil Parker.



Shamrock Vale is the home of the Goshu Wagyu stud.

Two of the five parties that registered to bid at the auction were active.



Shamrock Vale is in 19 titles and is located in the Kerry Valley, eight minutes from Beaudesert or about 70 minutes drive from Brisbane.

The property is estimated to run 1500 cattle. There are four sets of cattle yards, supported by an extensive laneway system.

Water is a feature of the property. There is a 3.5km frontage to the Albert River with four irrigation licences, totalling 170ha, plus two water harvesting licences. There are also 13 bores, four large lagoons and two 250ML dams.

There is about 215ha under irrigation, plus a further 40ha of cultivation.



The balance of Shamrock Vale offers sheltered grazing with lightly timbered areas, undulating ridges and gullies, and plateaus.

The majority of the property is identified as 'white' on the PMAV vegetation maps.

The built infrastructure is extremely impressive.

There are eight homes, including the very impressive four bedroom, extensively renovated owner's homestead. There is also guest and short-term worker accommodation.

St Mary's Chapel, which was relocated from the Wide Bay area, is positioned overlooking Shamrock Vale Station and may be used for private functions.

There is also significant shedding including a workshop, machinery sheds, hay sheds, and a fire truck shed.

There are two horse facilities. The main stable complex has 12 boxes, and a 16m round yard. There is also an outdoor section with 12 outdoor stables with day yards. The second horse facility has eight boxes with day yards, and two 4ha paddocks.

A significant blue metal resource exists on the property.

The marketing of Shamrock Vale was handled by Danny Bukowski of C1 Realty, Beaudesert.

