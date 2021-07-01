Bollon country makes $192/acre

LOUISE Harris's 11,881 hectare (29,465 acre) Bollon property Marango has been sold by Nutrien Harcourts GDL on a Zoom online auction for $5.65 million.



Estimated to run up to 800-1000 cows in an average year, the sale price is equal to about $476/ha ($192/acre).



The buyers were Michael and Maureen Borello, Mount Emu Pastoral Company, Hughenden. The Borello's also have other country in the Bollon district.



Six of the 12 registered bidders were active at the auction, reflecting the ongoing demand for rural property.

Located 30km north of Bollon and 118km from St George, the majority of country has deep, red loamy soils growing predominantly buffel grass, with mix of herbages in the winter.



There are also areas of mulga on the north and eastern sides.



About 30 per cent Marango is described as low flood-out country from the Mungallala Creek.



The original timbers included box, wilga, mulga and pine.



Water is provided from the share bore on Bindebango, which supplies 16 tanks and 22 troughs. There are also 17 earth dams. The average annual rainfall is recognised as 450mm.



Marango has 13 paddocks and four holding paddocks.



Adding to the productivity is the property is its exclusion fence, a project completed in 2019.



Improvements include four bedroom homestead, five bay machinery, hay shed, shearing shed, workshop, two bay carport and a set of steel cattle yards.

The marketing of Marango was handled by Nick Dunsdon, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

