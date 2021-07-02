Hardwicks Meats and Kilcoy join forces

VICTORIA's Kyneton-based beef and lamb processer Hardwicks Meats and Queensland based billion-dollar global beef processor, Kilcoy Global Foods have joined forces.

The exciting, historic deal, which has been approved by the Foreign Investment Review Board, promises to create significant growth opportunities for Hardwicks Meats and the Victorian livestock industry, while delivering industry-leading product, packaging, environmental and technology advantages to customers around the world.

The KGF and Hardwick agreement, which promises to realise the full potential of the Victorian processing operation, will see joint managing directors, Luke and James Hardwick, remain with the company during a transition period.

Hardwicks and Kilcoy Global Foods senior executive team James Hardwick, Dean Goode, Luke Hardwick, Jiah Falcke.

"Our parents Gary and Vikki founded Hardwicks Meats almost 50 years ago and we are excited to join the Kilcoy Global Foods family," said Luke Hardwick.

"We are two complementary businesses, with similar values and goals, uniting under the global KGF banner. KGF will facilitate a capital injection to modernise our Kyneton plant leading to increased production, and from that an increase in the local workforce, which is great news for Kyneton and Victoria.

"Hardwicks is excited to be part of KGF's $1.5 billion global nature-to-plate food solutions operation that supplies food service and retail customers across Australia, the United States, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

"It's an exciting time for our business and together with the senior KGF team, we have been briefing industry and supplier stakeholders, with the highest priority given to the 400-strong workforce at the Kyneton processing plant, all of whom will be retained."



KGF President Australian Division, Jiah Falcke said KGF identified Hardwicks as an ideal partner for its existing operations in Australia and overseas, due to its offer of high-quality products, service excellence and established national and export markets.

"There's a lot of synergies between both businesses. Both businesses sell 100 per cent Halal and have MSA operations, with KGF a premium beef processor while Hardwicks processes beef, lamb and goat," he said.

"Over the last five years KGF have invested over $150 million upgrading the Kilcoy plant, and have hired an additional 700 team members taking the workforce to nearly 1,700 staff who operate two shifts a day 7 days a week on the processing floor.

Mr Falcke confirmed KGF has no immediate plans to change the Hardwick name, with similar subsidiaries across the world continuing to operate under founding names.

"Like KGF, Hardwicks is instantly recognisable and highly respected both by producers and customers who equally stand to benefit from the new partnership. We've reinforced that all jobs will be maintained and we'll look to employ more staff as we expand. Hardwick's commitment to existing local community partnerships will also continue," said Mr Falcke.

KGF exports 75pc of its Australian product to over 35 global markets and its vision is to expand into value added processing with meal solution products across both retail and food service channels.

Mr Falcke paid tribute to the Hardwick family who started a small business that grew into a multi-million-dollar operation with export markets around the world.

"For Victoria's economy, the Hardwicks Kyneton team and the producers that supply the operation, this is the next step in their successful journey as we grow the business and feed the global community," he said.

Hardwicks will also benefit from KGF's commitment to research and development, including a patent-pending labelling system that allows scanners to read data tagged on product inside the box, a breakthrough for the export market which is seeking trackable data on the nature and origin of product.

KGF has also partnered with Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processor Corporation to launch an Innovation Hub at its Sunshine Coast headquarters.

The Hub is designed to simulate global best practice in food service and retail testing facilities. It features virtual reality and classroom learning, a meat processing operation and a full theatre kitchen.