Wild relatives to help in crown rot battle

GERMPLASM identified in a wild relative to wheat will be critical in the battle against the costly disease Fusarium crown rot.

Crown rot is a significant problem in winter cereals, in particular wheat, with the Grains Research and Development Corporation estimating it cost the industry around $404 million in lost yield annually.

The GRDC is involved in a project to see whether material found in tall wheat grass can stop the disease, caused by the fungus, Fusarium pseudograminearum.

This $1.9 million, three-year research partnership will enable the importation of the newly identified resistance source - gene Fhb7 - to assess how it performs in protecting wheat crop yields from crown rot disease pressure under Australian conditions.

GRDC manager wheat genetic technologies Pip Wilson said the resistance source could potentially add to the arsenal of genetic material being developed in breeding and pre-breeding circles in the quest for crown rot resistant or tolerant varieties.

She said breeding would play a key role in combating the disease, with few effective fungicide options available at present.

"Currently there are no effective chemical or biological controls for grain growers struggling to contain the disease on-farm," Dr Wilson said.

She said growers were currently managing the disease through a combination of cultural practices.

"GRDC invested research has helped provide growers with improved understanding for managing the disease with key tools such as tests to identify and assess inoculum levels, rotational strategies with non-host crops and stubble management," she said.

"But ultimately growers want varieties with tolerance or resistance that can achieve higher grain yields in the presence of crown rot.

Brisbane-based CSIRO researcher Chunji Liu will lead the project team and said initial work would involve crossing lines containing the gene Fhb7 with elite Australian wheats varieties to assess the gene's capability to protect yield under crown rot pressure in Australian growing conditions.

"By 2022 we would hope to be able to undertake some field trials in different growing environments, to test the resistance and tolerance of Fhb7 lines combined with existing lines that were developed as part of a pre-breeding collaboration between GRDC, CSIRO, University of Southern Queensland and University of Sydney," Dr Liu said.