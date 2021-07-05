Bramwell Station delivers diversity

BRAMWELL Station - one of Australia's most unique cattle stations and eco tourism facilities - has hit the market.

Positioned as the last stop before the tip of Cape York at the start of the famous Old Telegraph Line four-wheel-drive track, Bramwell is being offered by Wendy Kozicka and Vince Bowyer, who have owned the property for the past 20 years.



The offering includes multi-income streams from the 131,900 hectares (325,932 acres) cattle station, tourist park, roadhouse and carbon credits.



There is also an option to buy a roadworks contracting business, which generally turns over in excess of $3 million annually.



Bramwell Station will be auctioned online on August 11.

Located 200km south of the tip of Cape York, Bramwell comprises of two secure long-term rolling pastoral leases.



There is about 55,000ha of country into 11 paddocks. With more fencing, the property is estimated to carry up to 7500 adult equivalents.

Water is provided by dams, natural watercourses and lagoons.

There are also has carefully managed pristine areas of high conservation value, including large tracts of permanent springs and the eastern flowing Olive River untouched by development.

Bramwell's carbon credit scheme on the station can generate more than of $150,000 a year in income.

The roadhouse is located about 12km north of the Bramwell homestead and is the last fuel stop before the Jardine River Crossing.



The roadhouse is the meeting point for the start of the nationally-famous and challenging four-wheel drivers Old Telegraph Track route.

The Bramwell Tourist Park has 28 accommodation rooms, a licenced camp kitchen-style bar and restaurant, open camping and a caravan park area with guest amenities and laundry facilities.

Contact Geoff Warriner, 0408 687 880, JLL Agribusiness, or Andrew Adcock, 0407 674 972, Adcock Partners.

