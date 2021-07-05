Donmore offers Bowen water security

A HIGHLY productive investment scale horticulture and mango operation with an impressive 4129 megalitres of water rights in the Whitsundays region is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis.

Offered by James and Treacy Brackley, the Donmore Farms aggregation at Bowen covers 1223 hectares (3021 acres) on seven holdings in 15 titles.



The aggregation features 461ha of irrigated cultivation and 90ha of non-irrigated cultivation.



The quality soil is suited for high value horticulture, mainly trellis grown tomatoes including gourmet, cherry and Roma varieties. Water melons are also a major crop.



Four of the properties have mango orchards, with some 22,000 R2E2 and Kensington Pride trees in total.

Water is drawn from a wide variety of sources, including on-farm storage and bores, the Don River and overland flow.



The balance of the country includes fenced grazing country.



Improvements across the aggregation include homes, packing sheds, machinery sheds, workshops, and cattle yards.

A large amount of plant and equipment is being offered with the aggregation including: tractors, four wheel drive utes, forklifts, trucks, farming machinery, diesel tanks, ploughs and sprayers.



Donmore Farms is being sold on a walk in, walk out basis through an expressions of interest process closing on July 9.



While the preference is to sell the operation as a whole, there is some flexibility on parts of the aggregation.



Contact Robert Murolo, 0418 799 934, or Mark Barber, 0427 603 433, Elders.

