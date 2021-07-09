Double environmental award wins for Todaro Farms

TODARO Farms' focus on more efficient and practical vegetable growing irrigation practices has seen the business awarded the Butler Market Gardens Environmental Award for 2021.



Presented at Hort Connections 2021 in Brisbane last month, the announcement came at the Awards for Excellence Gala Dinner.



Darren and Mark Todaro run Todaro Farms at Cora Lynn, Victoria where they have diversified from their traditional asparagus crops into cabbages, silverbeet, parsley and coriander.



The business has focused on adopting sustainable and environmentally friendly practices in its business, including investing into improving irrigation methods.

The national award cemented the farm's environmental credentials after it also won the Environmental and Sustainability Award at the Ausveg Victoria Awards for Excellence in May.



The Butler Market Gardens Environmental Award recognises a business or individual who demonstrates a commitment to implement sustainable farming practices on-farm, develops innovative solutions to meet environmental challenges on-farm and shows leadership in promoting environmental issues in the local and wider community.

RELATED READING

"The Butler Market Gardens Environmental Award recognises the importance of adopting environmentally- sustainable growing practices for the future viability of the industry," said outgoing Ausveg chief executive officer James Whiteside.

"It is extremely important that environmental practices are continuously improved, to ensure that vegetable producers are having a minimal impact on their surrounding environments, while sustainably and profitably producing vegetables to supply to Australian consumers."

"The results of the business practices adopted by Todaro Farms has not only benefited the business's bottom line through better yields, but also resulted in improved soil fertility and overall soil health."

"The business has successfully transitioned their soil from asparagus production with long term heavy herbicide use to leafy green vegetable production and adopted cover crop rotations to support brassica production and prevent root diseases."

"Darren and Mark also readily share innovations, methods and sustainable farming practices with other growers in their area to improve the region's growing practices. I congratulate them on their award."

Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...

The story Double environmental award wins for Todaro Farms first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.