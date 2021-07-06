Jimbour's Kantara makes $3.25m at auction

ANGUS and Felicity Grant's outstanding Jimbour Plain farming property Kantara has sold at auction for $3.25 million.

The sale price of the 283 hectare (699 acre) property is equal to about $11,484/ha ($4649/acre).

Five of the six registered bidders were active at the Eastern Rural auction in Dalby.



The buyer was the locally based Back family.

Located 37km north west of Dalby, Kantara has about 279ha of cultivation consisting of Jimbour Plain heavy dark grey black Waco self-mulching clay soils.

Controlled traffic farming with zero till has been used for nearly 20 years.

Improvements include a three bedroom home and two sheds.

The marketing of Kantara was handled by Roger Lyne and Andrew Kirtley, Eastern Rural Dalby.

