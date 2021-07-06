Bellara estimated to carry 600 breeders

BARBARA and Doug Brock's 7113 hectare (17,577 acre) Barcaldine property Bellara is estimated to carry 600 breeders or 1000 weaner cattle.



The freehold property is fully exclusion fenced and features 20km of new, internal goat fencing.



Bellara is described as being about 60 per cent open Mitchell grass downs country, currently supporting Mitchell, Flinders and cup grass along with numerous native herbages and salines.



The balance the property is gidgee country with areas pulled and raked supporting buffel grass and herbages.



Improvements include a beautifully renovated four bedroom, two bathroom homestead.

Large areas of Bellara have been recently treated with Graslan.



Bellara is bisected by Aramac Creek and other offshoot channels.



A controlled flowing bore supplies water to seven paddocks, as well as to the homestead area.



Structural improvements include a beautifully renovated four bedroom, two bathroom homestead set in an extensive irrigated garden area. There is also three bedroom quarters, a five bay workshop/shed with a car hoist, cool room, sheep/goat yards with a four bay room and shed.



Bellara is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis with about 2500 goats and 100 Dorper ewes.

Bellara is being offered on a walk in, walk out basis with about 2000 joined Boer and Boer/rangeland-cross nannies, 500 weaned billies, and 100 Dorper ewes due to lamb.



An extensive list of working station plant including a Cat 16G grader, Komatsu D65 dozer and stick rake and John Deere 644 loader is also available.



Bellara is listed at $300/acre, on a bare basis.

Contact Tim Salter, 0429 649 693, or Ben Childs, 0419 038 744, Elders.

