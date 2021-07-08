South Australia's premiere thoroughbred training enterprise McEvoy - Mitchell Racing (MMR) are offering their renowned training, spelling and horse education facility at Murbko, South Australia to the market.

Kildalton Farm has a rich history of success, after its establishment by champion trainer, the late Colin Hayes.



It comprises 44 hectares (108 acres) of perfectly maintained and irrigated lush paddocks with 600 metres of river Murray frontage, capacity for 90 horses and with a lease in place for an adjacent seven hectare property linked to the irrigation network.

The meticulously designed and maintained property includes two horse breaking/education yards, a mechanical walker, 1200m sand track (on the leased land), three kilometre trotting trail, 12 undercover stables, tack room, nutrition and fodder storage and a two-bay wash area.



Yarding and paddocks are designed to enable the separation of horses by maturity.



Fencing has been replaced across the southern end of the holding at a cost of $750,000 with top of the range horse rail technology.

The property is watered by an extensive irrigation network and recently upgraded pumping, filtration and holding tanks.



Site use approval for 1000 megalitres attaches to the property and is currently acquired from the open water market.

A prestigious c1900 four-bedroom stone homestead with river outlook and recently renovated bathroom is an ideal owner or managers residence.



It offers a spacious open plan-living four-bedroom cottage also provides further accommodation.

Adam Chilcott is one of the selling agents.

"The improvements and capital spent on the property are significant and with 600 metres of river frontage, three titles and the possibility for tourism related development (STCA), this will appeal to a wide range of buyers," Adam Chilcott said.

The sale process will consider offers prior to and up until July 28.

The story Horse resort opportunity first appeared on Stock Journal.