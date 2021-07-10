Serene property offers 174ha of bliss

Price: High $1m

Location: Katrine

Area: 174ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Fred Hill 0417 991 573

FINDING the words to fully describe the serenity, the feeling of freedom and endless space that Yarrabee offers is a hard task.

Imagine owning more than 174 hectares with complete privacy from the outside world, set back from the road and with natural bushland surrounding you.

The winding driveway takes you on a journey where the stresses of everyday life can be left behind.

Yarrabee stands out as a true "once in a lifetime opportunity" to purchase something special.

Your 174ha of paradise includes about 81 arable hectares fenced into six paddocks, with five dams and an equipped bore.

The outbuildings consist of a 12 metre x 7m general purpose shed, 16m x 7m enclosed shed with a sliding door and a 16m x 8m enclosed shed equipped with a shower, toilet and pot belly stove.

Each shed is equipped with rainwater tanks.

The house is an exceptionally well designed T-shaped Spadaccini home of brick and timber construction, with a corrugated iron roof.

Being north facing, the house is ideally positioned to take in the picturesque views from all bedrooms and the main living area.

As you enter the home, the first of the four bedrooms are to the right side, which is also well suited to being a home office if required.

Venture a little further to find the spacious master bedroom with ensuite, a walk-through wardrobe and built-in wardrobe.

A sliding door provides direct access onto the verandah from the bedroom, allowing you to easily enjoy what nature has to offer.

The west wing of the house has bedrooms two and three, with both being large enough for a double and single bed.

These bedrooms also have built-in wardrobes and sliding door access to the verandah, with glorious uninterrupted views over the Avon Valley.

Here you will also find a spacious laundry and bathroom.

From the entry, walk past the butler's pantry to the open plan kitchen, dining and living area.

The kitchen has all the appliances needed, including a built-in pantry and island bench.

The dining/living area has beautiful marri floorboards, a wood fire and access to the raised alfresco area, where you can relax and absorb the breathtaking views.

Walk down to the 8m Freedom pool, complete with a natural rock water feature and enjoy entertaining in the pool compound - roll the blinds up for paradise, Australiana-style.

A 5kVA solar system, Daiken reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a double carport, 127,000 litre and 22,000L rainwater tanks and reticulated gardens complement the house.

Yarrabee is 81 kilometres from Perth Airport, close to Northam and Toodyay and 8km from the Great Eastern Highway.

You will never tire from exploring the granite outcrops, rock shelves and natural bush of Yarrabee, which is stunning all year.

This fantastic lifestyle property is perfect as either a family home or a secluded getaway, with properties of this calibre are as "scarce as hen's teeth".

The story Serene property offers 174ha of bliss first appeared on Farm Weekly.