Idyllic offering in beautiful wine country

Price: $1.55m

Location: Mt Barker

Area: 104ha

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Neville Tutt 0419 193 500

EAGLEHAWK Estate, Mt Barker, has numerous outstanding features and would be one of the region's best small farming properties.

It is only minutes east of Mt Barker and 52 kilometres from Albany on Porongurup Road.

Comprising 104 hectares, the property has an estimated 90 plus hectares of cleared pastured country.

The owners have paid great attention to detail in all areas of the property, having maintained and improved it over the past six or so years by astute management practices.

Eaglehawk has a good mix of soil types from loams, gravel loams and small areas of sand.

Original vegetation consisted of mainly jarrah, yate and red gum, with small stands left along the creek lines and other strategic areas.

Pasture management over the years has taken a large leap forward in productivity, with all paddocks renovated.

This year 50 per cent of the property was manipulated and reseeded to a mix of ryes and clovers.

Fertiliser applications by the owners have been a mix of fertilisers and they applied lime at six tonnes per hectare in the past five years.

Eaglehawk is in a 660 millimetre average rainfall zone.

Excellent and abundant water supplies come from two good dams and scheme water is connected to a 60,000 litre storage tank which feeds to troughs that service the other paddocks.

There is potential for other dams if required.

Fencing is of a high standard, with most fencing replaced over the past five to six years.

There are six main paddocks with Ringlock on galvanised steel posts and some wood and all the gates are steel.

Most paddocks range from 14ha to 20ha.

The property has abundant and adequate improvements, which include a renovated, 1930s homestead constructed from cement brick with a Colorbond roof.

The house has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a formal lounge, kitchen and dining area, two toilets, a laundry and front and rear verandahs.

The house has insulation in the roof, two reverse-cycle air-conditioners and a wood fire.

It is in a lovely garden setting, with fruit trees and reticulation to most of the garden.

Close to the homestead is a general purpose shed with power and concrete flooring, a three-stand shearing shed with three-phase power, plus another general purpose shed which is in fair condition.

Steel sheep yards are in good condition.

The owners run Merinos ewes plus lambs, with numbers ranging from 400 to 500 ewes.

Excellent results have been achieved over the years in wool production, which has added to the excellent stock and pasture management practices.

Eaglehawk is a top quality small rural property close to Mt Barker and in a good rainfall region with many outstanding features.

It is also close to great wineries in the Porongurup-Frankland and Mt Barker regions.

