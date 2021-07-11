Breathtaking land in the Preston Valley

Price: Tenders close on Friday, August 13 at 12pm, unless sold prior

Location: Lowden

Area: 227.82ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Angela Murphy 0438 310 315

LOCATED in one of the State's most productive agricultural areas, this truly stunning property consists of three freehold titles totalling 227.82 hectares in the Donnybrook-Balingup shire.

Held by one family for more than 90 years, the farm features strong, fertile granite loam soils of the highest quality.

Being an undulating farm in a high rainfall area, there is an abundance of water, with six dams over the farm and a 59,000 kilolitre surface water licence.

Tucked away in popular Preston Valley, the property offers an enviable lifestyle, as well as significant agricultural potential.

The farm is utilised for cattle grazing, with previous uses including dairy and horticulture, offering buyers plenty of scope and untapped potential.

There are two comfortable farm houses, one has four bedrooms and the second has three bedrooms.

Both houses offer commanding views of the farmland.

Numerous sheds include a 21 metre x 12m machinery shed/ workshop, 7m x 9m workshop, 17m x 14m hayshed, 12m x 9m older style machinery shed, barn and a converted dairy.

Summer flats through valleys on the farm provide year-round green feed.

Properties of this size and quality are rarely offered for sale in the Preston Valley, so an inspection is highly recommended.

