Denmark blocks await beautiful home

Price: $165,000, $140,000

Location: Denmark

Area: 665m2, 421m2

Agent: Nutrien Harcourts WA

Contact: Dennis Davis 0428 481 940

TWO properties at Denmark provide excellent opportunities to build your dream home.

They are great options for first home buyers, owner occupiers, downsizers or investors who are looking to build in a prime, central location.

Or perhaps you're wanting to build a coastal holiday home, then these properties are ideal options.

At 22A Buckley Street, this private cul-de-sac location has views towards Ocean Beach.

On a 665 square metre vacant block, this property is priced to sell at $165,000.

At 77B Scotsdale Road, this listing is at a convenient location being opposite Kwoorabup Community Park and the Denmark Health Campus.

The Denmark River winds right past the driveway and creates a beautiful backdrop to the open space across the road.

This elevated site on 421m2 is well priced at $140,000.

