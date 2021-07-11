Rural lifestyle at a convenient location

Price: From $1.52m

Location: Harvey

Area: 14.15ha

Agent: Elders Real Estate

Contact: Doug Butcher 0409 374 671 or Noel Jones 0418 932 438

DRIVE in off the sealed road, just west of Harvey, onto this outstanding, 14.15 hectare lifestyle property.

Not only is it in a great location, it also has everything you could possibly wish for, creating the country lifestyle for your family which is so sought after since COVID-19.

An entertainer's delight is the best way to describe this large country-style, five-bedroom, three-bathroom brick and iron home, which was built in 2008 and was set well off the road for privacy.

The property offers amazing living and entertaining areas, both inside and out.

Comfort is catered for with evaporative and reverse-cycle air-conditioning plus two slow combustion fireplaces.

Entertaining will be a breeze and couldn't get better with a huge alfresco entertaining area overlooking the below-ground, indoor, heated pool and separate spa and large bar area.

A second large kitchen completes this wonderful area.

Power bills will be minimal with the large five kilowatt PV solar unit providing bonus power to heat the pool and run the home.

There is lots of room for pets and animals, with some of the best loam soils Harvey has to offer.

There's a chicken yard, vegetable patch and well established lawns and gardens.

Water is plentiful for the livestock and gardens with a pressured outlet combined with 10 shares in Harvey Water.

This property would be ideal for horses or any livestock with the ability to grow lots of grass.

There is plenty of room for 11 cows and calves all year, with eight well-fenced paddocks and a neat set of cattle yards with a head bale.

Sheds with power are plentiful, consisting of a 24 metre x 14m shed, a 15m x 9m shed and a 19 x 9m shed, all with a large hardstand area which is ideal for trucks and turning vehicles.

There is an attractive timber-lined winter creek running through the property.

It's time to live the quiet, rural lifestyle, being only one hour and 45 minutes from Perth and 35 minutes from Bunbury, but be ever so close to many amenities that Harvey has to offer.

This is an exceptional property with so much to offer.

