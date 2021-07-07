HR firm takes majority stake in Rimfire

MAJOR recruitment business CGH Group has taken a majority stake in agribusiness recruitment and human resources specialists Rimfire Resources.

CGH is best known for its five individual brands CoreStaff (recruitment and labour hire), Beilby Downing Teal (executive search and permanent placement services), OPRA Psychology Group (workplace psychology and organisational development), GOAL Indigenous Services (indigenous employment pathways) and now Rimfire.

Rimfire, set up in 1998, has evolved to become one of the major players in the agricultural recruitment space.

Mick Hay, co-founder and director of the business, said he was optimistic the CGH investment would help take Rimfire to the next level.

"Rimfire will be the agribusiness flagship for CGH and strategic alignment with other brands in the CGH Group will allow Rimfire to offer a greater range of HR services and expertise nationally, with a strong focus on regional expansion," Mr Hay said.

CGH Group chief executive Rob Blenkinship said CGH Group was pleased to take a stake in Rimfire.

"The CGH Group has experienced strong, consistent growth since inception," Mr Blenkinship said.

"This has been, in part, through acquisition of successful companies, like Rimfire, which expand our national footprint and client offering," he said.

Mr Hay talked up the advantages of the takeover, saying that now having access to 17 offices nationwide including regional locations, Rimfire will be physically closer to its clients and provide more opportunities for its people.

He also said the access to service would benefit the business.

"Naturally there will be improved corporate services support that can be provided by a bigger group, as well as psychometric evaluation of candidates and labour hire solutions," Mr Hay said.

However he assured Rimfire customers the business would still be the same to deal with.

"Rimfire will still be Rimfire - same people, same focus on agribusiness, same service, same name," he said.

"We won't operate any differently."