Lonestar sold for $6.1 million

THE Ferguson family's impressive 5857 hectare (14,473 acre) Central Queensland property Lonestar has sold at an Elders auction for $6.1 million.



Purchased by Ron and Jennifer Byriel, Dandarbong Pastoral, Moura, the sale price is equal to about $1041/ha ($421/acre).

Lonestar is located 32km east of Biloela and 150km south of Rockhampton has pastures comprising of Queensland blue, urochloa and buffel grasses, natives and seca stylos.

Lonestar has a strong blend of black and alluvial soils along the numerous creek flats running to gently undulating countryside, rising to higher frost-free slopes in the ranges.

Water is delivered throughout the property from the Awonga-Callide pipeline. There are also eight dams and numerous seasonal water holes in Callide, Rainbow, Fannys and Malakoff creeks.



Lonestar is divided in 13 main paddocks with six holding paddocks and four mustering squares. There is about 15km of new fencing.



Selected areas have been pulled, raked and developed with improved pastures.

Working improvements include two sets of cattle yards, machinery sheds, and a hay and storage shed.



There is also a five bedroom homestead and a one bedroom self-contained donga.



The marketing of Lonestar was handled by Virgil Kenny from Elders.

