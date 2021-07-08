Unlocking valuable barley root secrets from the air

IN ORDER to unlock the secrets of what is happening underground in barley crops researchers are taking to the sky.

A joint project between the University of Queensland, Australian National University and barley breeders Intergrain will look at the best method of improving barley root architecture with a view to improving yield stability, particularly in dry years.

UQ associate professor Lee Hickey is leading the study and said that it was important to understand more of what happens in the soil to potentially figure out processes that could lead to yield gains.

"For a century, plant breeders have focused on what happens above the ground in terms of adapting crops to diverse production environments," Dr Hickey said.

"Barley breeders have traditionally focused on breeding for traits that are visible such as plant height and flowering time," he said.

However, he said there could be factors they could look at in their breeding below the ground that could create similar benefits.

"Over the years, important root traits could have been inadvertently selected but there may be a lot more we can achieve," Dr Hickey said.

In order to monitor the crops in the trials, the project will use cutting edge drone technology, keeping tabs on crop development through tech such as multispectral cameras with a particular focus on water use.

Dr Hickey said the aim was to help fast track barley breeding across the diverse environments and soil types that existed across the nation's barley growing regions.

He said there could be particular root traits that suited farming in low rainfall zones on sandy soils and others more suited to heavier soils that stored more moisture.

Dr Hickey said the cameras were critical because they could identify things impossible to spot with the naked eye.

Barley trials are being monitored by drones to check on water use.

"With the new sensors we can fly drones across field experiments to measure traits the eye can't see like canopy temperature, and this can tell us a lot about how much water the crop is using," Dr Hickey said.

After the information has been gathered the research team will match the data with soil coring samples taken in the field to better understand the relationship between canopy traits and root traits.

Dr Hickey said getting a better understanding of the value of different root traits was a critical point of the trial.

"On farms with deep soils that rely on stored soil moisture, a deeper root system could improve access to moisture in dry seasons.

"However, more vigorous root growth in the upper soil layers could be advantageous for crops grown on shallow soils that rely on rainfall during the growing season."

Another breeding tool that could boost the chances of better root systems is CRISPR genome-editing technology, which could assist researchers in engineering novel genetic variation by targeting key genes that influence root system development.

The benefits could also extend beyond barley to other cereal crops.

"If we can successfully harness the new technologies to improve root systems in barley, this approach could also be used in breeding programs for other major cereals such as wheat and oats," Dr Hickey said.

InterGrain barley breeder Hannah Robinson said breeders were aware of the potential gains from creating an 'optimum root shape' for various soil types.

"This should improve water and nutrient extraction, and thus ultimately yield, in the variable and changing climates we now face in Australia," Dr Robinson said.

"It is about validating what is the best for each unique soil profile and environment, then breeding varieties with optimised root systems adapted to those environments across Australia," she said.