NQ freshwater aquaculture opportunity

A UNIQUE opportunity to invest in the Northern Australia food bowl has surfaced, with the listing of an 80 hectare (198 acre) freshwater aquaculture property near Townsville.

Ausgold Aquaculture's production dating back to 1995.

Historically, the operation has yielded about 30 tonnes of redclaw crayfish and silver perch annually, supplying major fish markets, restaurants and supermarkets on Australia's east coast.

The property features 30 ponds, with water running through a recirculating gravity-fed system designed by the Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.

Historically, the Ausgold Aquaculture operation has yielded about 30 tonnes of redclaw crayfish (pictured) and silver perch annually.

The ponds currently cover 3ha, with development approval granted for 80 ponds across 8ha. There are is potential further growth potential with some 500 ponds across 50ha.

The facility's licence enables the production of species including Australian bass, Barcoo grunter, barramundi, eel tail catfish, freshwater shrimp, golden perch, gulf saratoga, Murray cod, sleepy cod, southern saratoga and yabby.

CBRE's Angus Bills, Phil Schell and James Auty are managing the expressions of interest sales campaign, with offers exceeding $4 million anticipated.

"Ausgold Aquaculture is an impressive facility with a proven track record, and now presents a rare opportunity to tap into the significant potential of Northern Australia," Mr Bills said.

"With the scope to expand the property into one of the largest freshwater fish farms in Australia, this freehold investment opportunity will appeal to existing aquaculture producers seeking further scale, new entrants into the market for diversification, and local and international investors."

While the property is fully cleared, the site is buffered by native vegetation and located at the foothills of the Bowling Green Bay National Park.

It features an unlimited supply of bore water, which testing rates as high enough quality to bottle and sell as spring water, and a highly sought after 500ML licence for the nearby Majors Creek.

Further sustainability is achieved through the use of effluent waters on surrounding hay paddocks, which in turn provide habitat and a supplementary feed source.

Improvements at the site include a four-bedroom Queenslander cottage, a four-bay shed for fish packing, workshop, carport and an additional shed that would suit a hatchery.

"With its location, cropping capabilities and water resources, the property would also lend itself to horticulture, hay-growing, spring water and tourism applications," Mr Bills said.

"The facility has excellent electricity infrastructure and supply, with all equipment and plant included to enable an immediate start to operations."

Contact Angus Bills, 0400 859 634, Phil Schell, 0418 809 849, or James Auty, 0407 053 367, CBRE.

