Goomburra Valley country goes to auction | Video

A MAGNIFICENT 345 hectare (850 acre) property with highly productive creek flats to open and sheltered grazing areas in the picturesque Goomburra Valley is on the market.



To be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Toowoomba on August 13, Ardree is located 20km east of Allora and features a 1.5km double frontage to Dalrymple Creek.



Regenerative management practices have been undertaken for the past 10 years including improved pastures of lucerne, Rhodes grass, digitaria, panic, bambatsi, kikuyu with the combination of temperate grasses, legumes and herbages. Several paddocks direct drilled with oats.



There are 93ha of cultivation, including 53ha of irrigation backed by a 100 megalitre water licence, three equipped bores and 16 hydrants across five paddocks. Irrigation equipment is included in the sale.



Structural improvements include a comfortable four bedroom open plan residence with a deck overlooking established gardens. There are also six stables, a round yard and horse yards, steel cattle yards and a four bay machinery/hay shed.



Marketing agent James Croft, Ray White Rural, said with abundant, clean water and healthy, productive soils, Ardree offered the opportunity for a range of enterprises including eco-tourism.



