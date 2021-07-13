Thornhill aggregation sold before auction

THE 36,891 hectare (91,160 acre) Thornhill aggregation at Hughenden has sold prior to auction to an undisclosed buyer.



The aggregation is made up of four adjoining GHPL properties: Thornhill 10,060ha (24,859 acres), Killarney 10,712ha (26,470 acres), Tamworth 11,688 ha (28,882 acres), and Bareeba 4431ha (10,949 acres).

While the sale price is undisclosed, it is understood pre-sale expectation were in around the $21 million mark.

The Thornhill aggregation comprises of open, black soil Mitchell and Flinders grass downs country.

Located 50km west of Hughenden and 65km east of Richmond on the Flinders Highway, the country comprises of open, black soil Mitchell and Flinders grass downs country.



The estimated carry capacity is 4500 adult equivalents.



The marketing of the Thornhill aggregation was handled by Tom McLeish, TopX, Longreach, and Henry Slaney, Slaney and Co, Charters Towers.

