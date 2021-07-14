LAWD launches in WA with leadership appointment

NATIONAL real estate agency and advisory firm Land, Agribusiness, Water & Development (LAWD) has launched in Western Australia with the appointment of experienced agribusiness professional, Simon Wilkinson.

LAWD offers specialist transaction, advisory and valuation services to the agriculture and land development industries and has seen rapid growth since the start of operations in 2020.

Mr Wilkinson will head up LAWD's Western Australia operations as transactions director, after holding positions with well-regarded companies including Elders, Summit Fertilizers and IAMA/Landmark.

"It is an exciting time for rural and agricultural property in Australia and I am excited to join a new, innovative and energetic team that carries genuine industry knowledge, experience and connections," Mr Wilkinson said.

"I am also looking forward to working with existing networks and forming new relationships across Western Australian agriculture to ensure positive results for buyers, sellers and those who choose to invest in this important and great industry."

LAWD executive chairman John McKillop said while LAWD was already active in the Western Australian market, it was important for the firm to have a boots-on-the-ground presence in the state.

"As the nation's largest grain grower and a significant player in the production of meat and livestock, dairy, wool and horticultural produce, it is critical we have operations based in Western Australia," Mr McKillop said.

"Simon is a well-respected figure in Western Australia's agriculture industry and, over the course of his career, has demonstrated his ability to create strong connections with agribusiness and a commitment to supporting a thriving farm sector in the state."

LAWD will open an office in Perth over the coming months.

