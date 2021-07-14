No stopping the EYCI

The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator continues to defy expectations, breaking new records almost on a daily basis.

At close of trade on Tuesday, it sat at a whopping 974.99 cents a kilogram carcase weight, having lifted 23c in the past week and 73c over the four-week period.

Restockers are again exerting dominance, taking 48 per cent of EYCI-eligible cattle in Tuesday's sales.

The EYCI is now 229c above year-ago levels and has reached a point most agents and analysts believed was very unlikely only a month ago.

Prices have long been forecast to ease in the latter part of this year as supply lifts and restocker demand eases, however given the number of cattle brought forward for sale early due to phenomenal prices, supply is now expected to remain tight for many more months.

