Meandarra country hits the market

TWO productive properties in the Meandarra district have hit the market, both to be auctioned online by Landmark Harcourts GDL on August 19.

The Dell

The Dell is a 949 hectare (2344 acre) steer depot located 10km east of Meandarra, offered by Brendan and Ashley, McCoist.

Described as predominantly brigalow, belah melon hole country, there is also some lighter red country growing good buffel grass.

About 240ha has been blade ploughed in the past four years, with 375ha pulled in 2017. The Dell also has about 20ha of cultivation.

There are six main paddocks and two holding paddocks.

Improvements include a recently renovated three bedroom home, machinery shed, and steel cattle yards.

Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, or Glen Waldron, 0438 662 117, Landmark Harcourts GDL.

Prospect

Prospect is being offered by Jeff Johnson and covers 1521ha (3759 acres) 3km north of Meandarra.

Described as mixture of soft country with shade lines and cattle camps throughout. The soft red soils run into brigalow, belah melon hole country.

About 800ha has been returned to grass, 200ha cutter barred and 80ha treated with pellets.

Improvements include a house, cottage, shed, and steel cattle yards.

There are 13 main paddocks and a laneway.

Water is supplied by permanent holes in Brigalow Creek, 10 dams, and five troughs.

Contact Andrew McCallum, 0427 581 889, or Russell Jorgensen, 0428 880 411, Landmark Harcourts GDL.

