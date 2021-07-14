AWI board nomination committee chair appointed

Samantha Hogg has been appointed at the Board Nomination Committee chairwoman for AWI.

Experienced company director Samantha Hogg has been appointed as the independent chair of Australian Wool Innovation's board nomination committee.

Ms Hogg, who is based in Tasmania, has had a 25-year career as an executive in the resources and toll road sectors including being chief financial officer for Transurban.

Over the last six years she has joined a number of boards as either chairperson or non-executive director.

She has been part of the National Covid-19 Commission Advisory Panel and the Tasmanian equivalent, both of which focused on the social and economic recovery from the pandemic.

Ms Hogg is currently a non-executive director for Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, a board member for Infrastructure Australia, chair for Tasmanian Irrigation and non-executive director and chair of Hydro Tasmania's audit committee.



AWI's board nomination committee is responsible for identifying necessary and desirable director competencies, considering candidates standing for election or re-election at any general meeting and making non-binding recommendations to shareholders in relation to the election or re-election of such candidates.

The board nomination committee must consist of a chairperson who is independent of the wool industry and AWI, appointed by the secretary of the Department of Agriculture as well as two independent non-executive directors of the company, one representative of the wool industry independent from the company, nominated by the Wool Industry Consultative Panel and one representative from an international executive search firm.



No one who is a candidate for re-election as a director may be appointed as a member of the board nomination committee.

The closing date for nominations is Monday September 20, with the AGM date to be held on Friday November 19.